Dream machines

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cleaning robots, home assistants like Amazon Echo, driverless cars — the technology we have today would amaze our ancestors. But don’t we all wish for more? From brain stimulators to real dream catchers, Chennaiites tell VAISHALI VIJAYKUMAR about their...

B R Balajee, financial consultant

I want a robot which will act based on my instincts while also displaying the thoughts. This is the only gadget which will challenge human beings to think right and positive since it will display the thoughts and immediate action. There will be less crime. It will help to nab offenders. In this fast-moving technology-driven world, where there is less or no value education and ethics quotient is fading away, this robot will help lead a life in the right direction.

Chandini K, postgraduate student

I would name my device a dream recorder, to save all my dreams. I can write a book about the many dreams I get, but somehow the memory of dreams is short lived. The device must also record the characters involved and the place where the event takes place. This would help me revisit my dream world and meet new people.

Punitha Rajasekar, homemaker

I like keeping my home clean. Even a speck of dust on anything irks me so much that I end up cleaning it immediately. I wish there was a dustometer that would notify the amount of dust accumulated on the wardrobe or shelves and clean it immediately. My house would be clean all of the time.

Bharat, banker

I would like to have a simple hat which when worn would stimulate our brains cells. This hat will have specific electrodes which will induce good and positive emotions devoid of any hate towards anyone. We will have a world where there will be no hatred and people will live in harmony.

Sringa, makeup artist

I am very passionate about travelling. And definitely, one lifetime is not enough to explore all the parts of the world. I would like a portable travel bar. You just have to enter the destination and select a date. The gadget will pack your bags with outfits and all necessities based on your destination. It will also save your time by helping you research about the destination and places to visit within few minutes.

Anjali Ajith Sherly, digital marketing executive

I wish there was a time machine that would allow me to travel to any point in time of the past. I would like to relive history, good memories and at the same time analyse my mistakes so that I could make better decisions ahead and be a better person in the future.

Sneha Srinivasan, student

How spectacular life would be if I had a gadget that brought anything I imagined into existence. Oh, how nostalgic it would be to bite into the delectable tiramisu I used to have as a child in Bahrain. I want to first use the gadget to change this world into one without poverty, hunger, war or rape.

Lalith Kishore,motorcyclist

We are all in pursuit of happiness since birth. I wish there was a gadget called Happitor which could be worn like a watch. Whenever I place my hand on someone, it should pass on my positive vibes to them. It can also treasure memories to be rewinded and seen whenever needed.

Sharanya Sreenevasan, founder of Thara ticket

I am not a huge fan of gadgets but it would be really cool to have dreamcatchers in real life. It could capture our dreams and play it when we require for I certainly believe that dreams are not just whispers of sound but also an instinct to every problem in life.

Shoba C, language trainer

I would like to have a smart dustbin that can identify the differences between edible wastes and packaging of provisions. The bin should sense that we have used up the item and on a weekly basis, place orders with the local store so that I can avoid frequent visits to the supermarket. What a relief!