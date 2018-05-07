Home Cities Chennai

Madras High Court awards Rs 10.25 Lakh to accident victim’s kin

Observing that the rejection of an accident claim by a lower court on grounds of lack of territorial jurisdiction is more shocking than the accident itself: Justice S Vimala of Madras High Court.

Madras High Court (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that the rejection of an accident claim by a lower court on grounds of lack of territorial jurisdiction is more shocking than the accident itself, Justice S Vimala of Madras High Court has awarded a compensation of Rs 10.25 lakh to the family of Duraisamy (73), a retired teacher and a road accident victim. Instead of remanding the matter back to the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Namakkal, which rejected the claim, the judge gave the final verdict. Allowing an appeal from the kin of the deceased, the judge said the tribunal shouldn’t have dismissed the claim petition even though a specific defence had been taken by the insurance company with regard to lack of territorial jurisdiction.

