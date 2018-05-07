Rajinikanth fans await ‘Kaala’ audio release for clarity on political plunge

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the audio of actor Rajinikanth’s new film Kaala is to be released on May 9, the question uppermost in the minds of the public seems to be whether he will disclose his party, flag or his next move in his political career on the occasion.It is learnt that 10,000 entry passes have been issued to functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) in the State, who are eagerly awaiting the audio release at YMCA grounds at Nandanam. Kaala has been produced by actor Dhanush, who is also his son-in-law.

7,000 entry passes have been sent to functionaries in TN, while around 2,500 have been issued in Chennai alone, an RMM functionary told Express.

Interestingly, this is the first time that entry passes have been given to Rajini fans at an audio release function. Sources in the RMM said it would also be the first function where Rajinikanth will directly address such a huge gathering of fans, after disclosing his intention to enter politics and restructuring his fans association as Rajini Makkal Mandram, which was declared on December 31 last year.A central district functionary told Express on condition of anonymity that the entry passes have been given

from union level to district level functionaries.

“Every union, town and district has 10 functionaries. Besides, the functionaries of various wings such as youth wing, women’s wing and advocates’ wing have also been given the passes and all the entry passes were distributed through district secretaries,” he said.“We have booked a van to reach Chennai. We are eagerly awaiting the function as it is the first function where Thalaivar’s film songs are going to be released in a grand manner. We are much happy since we received the entry passes,” a union level functionary in the Delta region said.

“I am an active functionary of Padikkathavan Rajinikanth Rasigar Narpani Mandram since 1991. I will be at YMCA, though I have not been given an entry pass. The State functionaries have said that huge LED screens would be installed at the venue so that those who do not have entry passes can watch the event,” T Suresh of Chromepet said.

“We, Rajini fans, hope Thalaivar will make some announcement over the party, flag or his next move on political career,” he said. However, highly reliable sources in the RMM said, “Rajinikanth will not make any comment about his political career. He will advise his fans in general and will speak about the film. He knows very well, the film will face unwanted problems if he speaks anything about politics as the film has been produced by his son-in-law.”