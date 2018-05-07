Home Cities Chennai

Spate of burglaries, snatching

The city police have launched a hunt for thieves who stole around 25 sovereign of gold and valuables worth `10 lakh from the house of an assistant director of Information and Public Relations Departme

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a hunt for thieves who stole around 25 sovereign of gold and valuables worth `10 lakh from the house of an assistant director of Information and Public Relations Department at Royapettah on Saturday. Police said Annadurai  (51), had gone to his in-laws’ house to spend the weekend. On Sunday, his neighbours alerted him about the incident.

In another incident, a 57-year-old retired government employee lost `3.53 lakh to snatchers at Selaiyur on Saturday. Subburaj was returning home from his shop when two bike-borne men snatched his bag containing the cash and escaped. Meanwhile, six sovereign gold and `25,000 were stolen from the house of an autorickshaw driver at Perambur. The crime occurred when victim Mohan (33) along with his wife and two children were away. The family returned on Sunday morning and found the gold and cash missing, police said. RK Nagar Police are investigating.

In yet another incident, two bike-borne men snatched a six sovereign chain from a woman at Shenoy Nagar on Friday. Police said Bindu was walking towards her house when the duo on a motorcycle snatched her chain and escaped. A probe is on.

