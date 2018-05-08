A match made on earth

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I will probably be meeting my future husband in the next hour,” smiled a 26-year-old Sonia*. She flew down to Chennai along with her parents from Hyderabad for Parichay Sammelan, a social gathering, where one gets to meet and choose their life partner. Understanding the growing matrimonial need of the Agarwal community in the south, Shree Agarwal Samaj (Madras) in association with Dakshin Bharatiya Agarwal Samaj conducted its fifth Parichay Sammelan for eligible unmarried boys and girls of the Agarwal Community at Geeta Bhawan.

The event was chaired by Mohan Goenka, director, Leather Crafts India and Ashok Goyal, managing trustee, Geeta Bhawan Trust. Sajjan Kumar Rungta, president, SK Todi, convenor, and Bipin Ram Agarwal, president, Dakshin Bhartiya Agarwal Samaj were also present.“Several such Sammelans happen in the north. The number of Agarwal families living in south India is comparatively fewer in number, so it’s the need of the hour for such a social gathering,” said Kamlesh Gupta, general secretary, Agarwal Samaj.

While the online portal of the Samaj received 450 entries and profile registrations from across south India, about 250 made it to the event. “The participants were mainly from Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Erode, and Pudhucherry. Since there were train delays and other glitches, many weren’t able to make it. Those who attended were extremely satisfied with our screening process and many have met their matches. We are expecting at least 20-25 marriages to be fixed by the end of this month,” shared Kamlesh.

Shedding light on the need for such a platform, he elucidated, “Earlier, the elders spoke openly about marriage and their search for a prospective life partner for their children. Now most youngsters shy away from such talks. So, such a platform will be ideal for them in deciding and shaping their future. It’s one of the most important and long term decisions of their life and we are happy to give them a platform.”The Agarwal Samaj will also provide financial assistance to 21 less privileged couples. “Once the alliance is fixed, we will call out for people who are less privileged. In case they approach us for help, we will be happy to provide them with financial aid,” he added.