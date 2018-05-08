Home Cities Chennai

A match made on earth

Understanding the growing matrimonial need of the Agarwal community in the south, Shree Agarwal Samaj  in association with Dakshin Bharatiya Agarwal Samaj conducted its fifth Parichay Sammelan.

Published: 08th May 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

250 families attended the event  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I will probably be meeting my future husband in the next hour,” smiled a 26-year-old Sonia*. She flew down to Chennai along with her parents from Hyderabad for Parichay Sammelan, a social gathering, where one gets to meet and choose their life partner. Understanding the growing matrimonial need of the Agarwal community in the south, Shree Agarwal Samaj (Madras) in association with Dakshin Bharatiya Agarwal Samaj conducted its fifth Parichay Sammelan for eligible unmarried boys and girls of the Agarwal Community at Geeta Bhawan.

The event was chaired by Mohan Goenka, director, Leather Crafts India and Ashok Goyal, managing trustee, Geeta Bhawan Trust. Sajjan Kumar Rungta, president, SK Todi, convenor, and Bipin Ram Agarwal, president, Dakshin Bhartiya Agarwal Samaj were also present.“Several such Sammelans happen in the north. The number of Agarwal families living in south India is comparatively fewer in number, so it’s the need of the hour for such a social gathering,” said Kamlesh Gupta, general secretary, Agarwal Samaj. 

While the online portal of the Samaj received 450 entries and profile registrations from across south India, about 250 made it to the event. “The participants were mainly from Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Erode, and Pudhucherry. Since there were train delays and other glitches, many weren’t able to make it. Those who attended were extremely satisfied with our screening process and many have met their matches. We are expecting at least 20-25 marriages to be fixed by the end of this month,” shared Kamlesh. 

Shedding light on the need for such a platform, he elucidated, “Earlier, the elders spoke openly about marriage and their search for a prospective life partner for their children. Now most youngsters shy away from such talks. So, such a platform will be ideal for them in deciding and shaping their future. It’s one of the most important and long term decisions of their life and we are happy to give them a platform.”The Agarwal Samaj will also provide financial assistance to 21 less privileged couples. “Once the alliance is fixed, we will call out for people who are less privileged. In case they approach us for help, we will be  happy to provide them with financial aid,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai matrimonial unmarried boys Girls

Comments

More from this section

The Food Chain

Summer's favourite, Mango matters

Daylight robbery at Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Gang escapes with Rs 6 Lakh

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'