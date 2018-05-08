Chennai Port official courts trouble for injuring stray dog

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: A Chennai Port Trust official has landed in trouble for grievously injuring a stray dog at the port premises. The George Town Metropolitan Magistrate Court has ordered the B5 Harbour Police Station to file an FIR against the erring official.T Selvanambi, working as an accounts officer in the Port Trust, on April 24 reportedly hit the stray dog with an iron rod multiple times causing injuries near the eye and leg of the creature. A complaint was lodged by his colleague R Baskar, who is an animal lover, along with photographs of the injured dog.

The court said that the prima facie evidence available warranted investigation. “Complaint is forwarded to the Inspector of the B5 Harbour Police Station to register a case, investigate the case and file a report,” the order said.The petitioner’s counsel M Sasi Santosh told Express that his client’s initial complaint was taken seriously by the port authorities and police, forcing him to approach the court.

Animal activist Antony Clement Rubin said police can file the case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Section 428 and 429 (mischief by killing/maiming) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the port authorities, instead of taking action against Selvanambi, has issued a circular directing its employees not to feed stray dogs and warned them of serious action, if they did not comply with the circular, irking the animal lovers further.

“Of late, the stray dogs are seen everywhere at the premises of the port and become an issue of nuisance as many dogs are sick and have parasites or even rabies. In the interest of the welfare of the employees, it is requested that the HoDs issue strict instructions to their employees and officers of the department not to encourage feeding the canine in the office/port area. Any violation of the instructions would be viewed seriously,” the circular reads.

Animal activists say it is in the violation of Article 51 A(g), which propagates compassion for all living creatures. A letter has been written to Union Minister for Women and Child Development Menaka Gandhi, who is a noted animal activist. Sources said Gandhi has taken up the issue with port chairman P Raveendran, who has promised to revoke the circular.