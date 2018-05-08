Home Cities Chennai

Metro Water works in Alandur likely to hit supply on May 12

Piped water supply in areas including Alandur and Anakaputhur may be hit on May 12 with the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board proposing to take up maintenance works.

Published: 08th May 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Piped water supply in areas including Alandur and Anakaputhur may be hit on May 12 with the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) proposing to take up maintenance works at the Alandur Water Distribution Station (WDS). 

According to an official release, the maintenance activities could affect water supply in Alandur, Adambakkam, B.V.Nagar, Nanganallur and Pazhavanthangal in Alandur Area, Cantonment Board, Officers Training Academy, Meenambakkam, Indian Air Force station, Pammal Municipality, Anakaputhur Municipality, Pozhichalur village panchayat, Cowl Bazaar village panchayat, Munavar Avenue (Part of Pallavaram), and Kannabiran Koil Street.

“Therefore, the public are requested to store sufficient quantity of water in advance,” the statement said. 
However, in case of requirement of water within the Chennai city limits, the public may contact Head Office at 28454040, 45674567 or Assistant Engineer/ Tanker lorry at 8144930158 or Assistant Engineer/ Alandur WDS at 8144930365.

