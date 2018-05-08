Home Cities Chennai

Plea to upgrade State board syllabus 

A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to upgrade the syllabus of the State Board on a par with the CBSE. 

Published: 08th May 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to upgrade the syllabus of the State Board on a par with the CBSE. A vacation bench of Ju­s­tices V Bharathidasan and N Seshasayee, before which the PIL from advocate A K Martin came up for hearing, ordered notice to the authorities concerned. The matter will come up for hearing after vacation. 

Though many students of the State Board have obtained ov­er 1,190 out of 1,200 in the Cl­a­ss 12 public exam, they have be­­come unsuccessful in the NE­ET conducted for admission to medical courses, as qu­e­­stions are prepared on the ba­­sis of CBSE and NCERT books.

