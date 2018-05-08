Plea to upgrade State board syllabus 

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to upgrade the syllabus of the State Board on a par with the CBSE. A vacation bench of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Seshasayee, before which the PIL from advocate A K Martin came up for hearing, ordered notice to the authorities concerned. The matter will come up for hearing after vacation.
Though many students of the State Board have obtained over 1,190 out of 1,200 in the Class 12 public exam, they have become unsuccessful in the NEET conducted for admission to medical courses, as questions are prepared on the basis of CBSE and NCERT books.