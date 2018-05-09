Home Cities Chennai

After day’s mayhem JACTTO-GEO, stir on hold

The Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations-Government Employees’ Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) withdrew their protest late Tu­esday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations-Government Employees’ Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) withdrew their protest late Tu­esday evening after over 7,500 of th­eir members were arrested for alleged violation of a police regulatory order.

Representatives of the committee told Express that they would hold another meeting with 114 teacher associations in Tiruchy on May 20 to discuss the future course of action. “Peaceful protest against an adamant government is unproductive. We are planning something more strategic,” said M Anbarasu from JACTTO.

Earlier, the agitationists took out a march from Chepauk to the Secretariat to highlight their four-point charter of demands including repeal of the new pension scheme, regularisation of part-time staff and teachers. A total of 7,516 protesters were arrested across the city.

Security was tightened on Walajah Road with the deployment of more police personnel and erection of barricades. Vehicles were allowed only after checking whether protesters were entering the area. By noon, all vehicular movements were barred as the number of protesters increased steadily.

Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today.
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
