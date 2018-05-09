Four arrested for selling UP baby to city woman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Monday arrested four people for their alleged involvement in selling a five-month-old baby from Uttar Pradesh to a woman in Chennai on June, 2017 and remanded them on Tuesday.

S Yogesh Kumar and Padmini were married in 2016. Within two months, Padmini claimed to have become pregnant. However, medical reports revealed it was a tumour, but Padmini did not disclose this to her husband or in-laws’ and moved to her parents’ home in Egmore.

“Padmini was under pressure from her in-laws as there was no sign of pregnancy,” said C Shyamala Devi, who commands a special team to nab the child-trafficking group.

“We tracked the group with the help of Child Welfare Committee, who told us about a group from Ghaziabad and their involvement in selling babies for money with fake adoption documents. An adoption deed was found in the Sub-Registrar Office in Ghaziabad where the names of a couple were seen twice, as if they were willing to give babies for adoption. One was recorded in January 2017 and the other in June 2017. This raised questions how a woman can give birth to baby and finish the procedure for adoption in seven months,” said Shyamala Devi.

Tracking the couple Komal Verma (34) and Ricky Verma (40), it was found that they were brokers from Delhi who came in contact with Jeya Sharma (39) and Amit Sharma (42) who gave birth to a third child in January 2017 and wanted to sell the baby since they cannot take care of the baby, said the police officer.

Meanwhile, Padmini registered in a private website about her interest in adopting a newborn. Komal Verma allegedly contacted Padmini and gave away the child Aksha Sharma for the said amount of money.

On January 11, 2017, Padmini told Yogesh that she gave birth to a boy at the Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, and even before her husband could reach the hospital, Padmini came home with the baby.

“There was no umbilical cord on the newborn and Padmini did not have the looks of a post-delivery woman. It was then that we suspected that something was wrong,” Yogesh told Express.

A week later, Yogesh took his wife to the Primary Health Centre in Kilpauk to confirm if she had been pregnant. “The doctors confirmed that Padmini had not been pregnant,” Yogesh said. A complaint was lodged at the Kilpauk All Women Police Station on February 9, which was later transferred to the AWPS in Egmore.

Komal Verma and Ricky Verma and Jeya Sharma and Amit Sharma, the alleged parents of the child, were arrested under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded on Tuesday.