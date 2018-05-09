Home Cities Chennai

Guidelines for school tours issued again

After three teenagers from Chennai, who were on a trip to Pune organised by their school, drowned in a dam in April, the Directorate of Matriculation Schools, on Tuesday,  issued guidelines to schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three teenagers from Chennai, who were on a trip to Pune organised by their school, drowned in a dam in April, the Directorate of Matriculation Schools, on Tuesday,  issued guidelines to schools again for organising safe excursions. A release said although the guidelines had been issued earlier, some schools do not apply for permission before undertaking excursions.

As per the instructions, excursions should be planned two months ahead of the proposed date of the trip and that a parents-teachers meeting should be held to decide the date and place of visit. It also stated that the tour must not exceed more than four days.

The importance is on creating awareness among students before the trip is undertaken. Students must be informed of the places they are going to visit and safety measures that the places may warrant. As for safety measures, the guidelines listed that a teacher should be sent for every 10 students taking part in the trip. For female students, the guidelines said that a female teacher should accompany every ten students.

Schools have been warned against taking students to crowded places or to any kind of waterbody. Journeys undertaken by buses should be avoided between 10pm and 4am and experienced drivers should be designated for the drive, the release said.

