How do I make my puppy listen to me?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: I have a Labrador pup. How will you punish the dog or advise me to punish the dog if he gets something wrong or exhibits a behaviour I do not like?

—Karan Singh

Punishment is a very strong negative word and is definitely not what is recommended to make your pup understand that he has done something wrong. However, it is also important to teach your pup that every unwanted behaviour will have a consequence just as how every good behaviour will be rewarded.

So how do you achieve this? Do not reward bad behaviour. A reward for a dog is not just about treats. Your attention — voice, touch or eye contact is also a reward. For example, if you don’t want your dog to jump at guests, do not acknowledge his jump with a hug or cuddle. Simply walk away and show affection only when he is on all fours. Consistency is key here — every attempt to jump should be ignored until he gets the message.

If you acknowledge sometimes and ignore at others, your dog will be left confused and clueless. The denial of a reward for the bad behaviour is in itself a consequence and your non-responsive cold shoulder will convey the message. Instead, if you make a big fuss and were to yell at him as an attempt to punish him, he will have no idea what you are yelling for and will start fearing you. This is one example to help you differentiate between consequence and punishment. Physically hurting your dog in an attempt to punish him might even trigger unwanted aggression.

Acknowledge that your pup is not born with an inherent knowledge of what to do and not to do, your routine and habits just because he is in your household. Recognise that training your dog is an important means to integrate him into your family. Training is not just about teaching him to follow commands but helps in creating an effective communication mechanism between you and your pup. Just as he learns to adjust to your lifestyle and rules, you will also understand his needs better. If required, consult a professional trainer.

(Send your queries about pet behaviour to petfaqs@gmail.com)