Kodukkapuli, a big draw in summer

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For A Karthik, a class 7 student at a private school in the city, summer means holidays, cricket, ice cream, mango, and Kodukkapuli. This peculiar-looking fruit, resembling a tamarind, has a sweet and sour flavour. It is considered a bestseller in the summer.

“I love eating mangoes when I crave something sweet, ice cream when I feel it’s too hot and Kodukkapuli when I want something tangy,” says Karthik. “My friends and I have competitions to see who can eat the most.”

Karthik was introduced to the wonders of this fruit by his grandmother, S Jayalakshmi, who enjoys it just as much as him. “I used to eat it in my school days because it was cheap and easily available,” she says. “Not much has changed over all these years and that’s wonderful. During summer, it is so refreshing to eat. Whenever my grandchildren visit, I make sure to stock up on mangoes and Kodukkapuli. Those are the fruits that disappear quickly as we all love them.”

Fruit sellers too acknowledge a spike in sales of the fruit during the summer. “Sales have definitely gone up,” says L Muthu, who runs a wholesale store in Koyambedu market. “It is a cheap alternative to mango. Many buy Kodukkapuli in large amounts and mangoes sparingly because it is expensive.”

Kodukkapuli is known as Madras thorn or even Manila Tamarind. “It’s called ‘Madras thorn’ but it’s not native to Madras,” says N Raaman, former director and UGC-BSR Faculty of the Centre for Advanced Studies in Botany and Centre for Herbal Sciences, University of Madras.

“The name ‘Manila tamarind’ is also misleading. It is neither related to tamarind nor is native to Manila. It is extracted from the Pithecellobium dulce tree which is part of the pea family, Fabaceae which is native to the Pacific Coast and adjacent highlands of Mexico, Central America, and northern South America. It was introduced and extensively naturalised in the Caribbean, Florida Guam, India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Philippines.”

Kodukkapuli is also packed with nutritional value. Dietician and nutritionist Preethi Raj says, “It constitutes vitamin E, a natural antioxidant, vitamin B1 which is important for nerve and brain functioning, helps convert energy from glucose, and a good source of vitamin B2 which is important for healthy skin, hair, and nails. It has calcium which is needed for bones and help prevent hypertension, iron which aids in memory and concentration, and vitamin C which prevents premature aging. It also has vitamin B3 which aids in heart and normal psychological functions.”

Studies have shown that a number of other parts of the Pithecellobium dulce tree, like the bark, leaves, flowers and pulp too hold medicinal value.

“According to the studies performed in 2012, scientists have validated the anti-microbial potential of the traditionally important plant, Pithecellobium dulce,” said a study titled, ‘Medicinal uses of Pithecellobium dulce and its health benefits’ which was published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry on February 25, 2018.

“The bark and pulp are used as a traditional remedy against gum ailments, toothache, and hemorrhage. Bark extract is also used for dysentery, diarrhea, and constipation. An extract of leaves is used for gallbladder ailments and to prevent miscarriage.

Seeds when grounds are used to cleanse ulcers. Numerous studies have been performed on anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, anti-cancer properties of Manila Tamarind. It provides relief from pain, eczema, fever, cold, sore throat, pigmentation, acne and pimples.”

Common names

Hindi: Vilayati Imli, Jungli Jilebi

Marathi: Ingraji Chinch

Tamil: Kodukkapuli

English: Manila Tamarind, Monkey Pod, Madras thorn

Manila tamarind contains

Vitamin E: This contributes to aging.

Vitamin B1: This helps to nourish the nerves and the brain.

Vitamin B2: This contributes to the skin, nails and hair health.

Vitamin B3 (niacin): Which contributes to decrease levels of cholesterol.

Calcium: This helps to give a boost to bones and enamel.

Phosphorus: This contributes to the expansion and restoration of body.

Iron: This contributes to the prevention of fatigue of the body.

Quick facts

Botanical Name: Pithecellobium dulce

Family Name: Leguminosae

Parts Used: Bark, leaves, seeds, flowers, pulp

SOURCE: Study titled ‘Medicinal uses of Pithecellobium dulce and its health benefits’ which was published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry on February 25, 2018.