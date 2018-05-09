Ramanujacharya visited this temple in West Mambalam

Chithra Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Adikesava Perumal temple, located on Govindan Street in West Mambalam is one of the many temples in and around Chennai which are associated with the Srivaishnava preceptors (Acharyas) such as the Varadaraja Perumal temple in Poondamallee, closely associated with the life of Thirukkachi Nambi and the Harita Varana Perumal temple in Nazarethpettai near Poondamallee, linked with Mudaliandan.

In the heart of Chennai is a temple associated with the famous Acharya and philosopher Ramanujacharya also known as Bhashyakarar, as he authored the famous work Sri Bhashya, a commentary in Sanskrit on the Brahma Sutras. According to traditional accounts, Ramajunacharya during his pada-yatra, came to this Vishnu temple and stayed here for one night. On account of Ramanujacharya's connection, this temple is also called Bhashyakarar Kovil. In official records, it is called Sri Bhashyakarar Sri Adikesava Perumal temple. In the Tamil month of Chittirai (April-May), there is a grand ten-day festival for this preceptor.

According to the tradition of this temple, a devotee named Madhavachar envisioned Lord Ranganatha who bade him to dig up an image of Vishnu which was under the ground in the present premises and to build a temple. This devotee subsequently did so and the present temple was constructed.

The main entrance is on Adikesava Perumal Koil Street, which is perpendicular to Govindan Street. On the north side is another entrance on Govindan Street.

The principal east-facing sanctum enshrines a small image of Adikesava Perumal, flanked by Goddesses Sri Devi and Bhu Devi and holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands while the lower right hand in is abhaya hasta (blessing) and lower left hand rests on the mace (gada). The other sanctums enshrine Goddess Lakshmi worshipped as Senkamalavalli Thayar, Andal, Sudarsana, Bhakta Hanuman, Kalinga Nartana Krishna, Azhvars (important devotees of Vishnu) and Acharyas.

· Name of temple : This temple is also called Bhashyakarar Kovil

· Code of worship : This temple follows the code of the Pancharatra Agama.

· Illustrious preceptor: This temple is connected with the famous preceptor Ramanujacharya

KNOW YOUR CITY

Govindan Street is a well-known road in West Mambalam. This temple is prominently situated here.

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture