Saumya R Chawla By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cotton and linens are our go-to all summer. While going minimal and dressing down is advisable, we must also pay extra attention to footwear, make-up, and bags. Our columnist Saumya R Chawla shares tips on how to dress to kill the heat this season

Summer dressing. The sun is out, temperature is shooting up, and you’re left wondering how to dress during this season. While layering is easy and fun in the colder months, wearing more than one layer this season can leave you sweating like a pig being roasted. We’re here to give you some style tips, so you can go about your day looking your best, without a waterfall gushing down your forehead.

Choose loose:

The looser, the better — and we don’t just mean your drinks! The trick here is to have very little fabric actually touching your body. Think printed maxi dresses and opt for natural fabrics like light linens and cottons, which will make you feel infinitely better as compared to shorts and a tight tank top.

Structure & Stones:

While lightweight airy fabrics are great, make sure they aren’t flimsy. Ironically, they still need to have some structure (embroidery, seams) so they don’t cling to you when you start to sweat! Additionally, embellishments like beads and stones weigh garments down, bringing it closer to your skin and trapping heat. Give those a miss and wear fun patterns to add spunk instead.

Vibrant prints:

Summer and shirts just got a whole lot more interesting with these abstract vibrant prints in the market now. This season is also a great time for men to test the waters with floral shirts. If you’re still nervous about it, team up a floral accessory with an otherwise neutral outfit, like a floral tie or even a printed cap!

Finicky feet:

This might not be something you want to hear, but the fact is that your feet swell during the summer. Natural materials like leather, suede and canvas definitely stretch, but inexpensive trendy shoes made from faux leather, plastics and synthetic fibres don’t. So it’s important to buy shoes a bit larger than you would in winter. Half-size up with natural fabrics is fine, but with other shoes — buy a full size larger!

Shoe crew:

While there are fewer things hotter than a man in leather shoes, suede and canvas shoes keep you much cooler in summer. An important tip to keep in mind is that your shoes should never rise above your ankles if you’re wearing shorts. Avoid going sock-less (sweat + smell = no) and opt for invisible socks or footies instead. Think espadrilles, slip-ones or suede loafers and brogues!

Melting makeup:

We’ve had a lot of conversations about ways to keep your makeup melting off your face, but what about the makeup you carry in your bag? Store your travel makeup in a zip-lock and dunk it in the freezer overnight. While this is not a long-term fix, it keeps your products cool till you get to your destination!

Skin sin:

Want to show some skin but aren’t really ready to make the plunge? Invest in sheer outerwear, which can be full-length and high-collar too! Wear a basic tank under it and your summer-time party outfit is ready!

Chic Chinos:

For both men and women, chino shorts come in a variety of lengths and colours — and shouldn’t just be reserved for a match trip. These are often also more breathable than thick denim shorts, and are lightweight and comfortable.

Small cross body bags are better than big totes or anything that rests closer to the body and traps the heat in.

Skip the padded bras and go for a soft bralette— unless of course, you’re a big fan of boob sweat.

Dark colours absorb more light and make you feel hot! Stick with pastels and whites.