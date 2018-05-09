The art of going with the flow, and making your own dialogues

Thushara Ann Mathew By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years ago, during one of his solo shows, Rishabh Mittal thought about starting his own collective — Walking Bird Theatre. “The play I was doing was about a bird who doesn’t want to confine himself within the society’s rules. He wished to travel the world,” he recalls. Now, he has travelled to different cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pudhucherry. His next stop in namma Chennai, where he will be conducting the first edition of Walking Bird Theatre’s improv theatre workshop, in association with Chennai Comedy.

“I was a big fan of the show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’. When I learned that an improv show was to happen in New Delhi, I didn’t think twice before attending it. That show changed my life, and acting,” he says. Improv is all about being in the moment and performing without a script. “You trust your instincts, accept and support your co-actor on stage, and just go with the flow,” he adds. And the result of that act is something therapeutic and generally tends to be funny as well.

Improv is a relatively new concept in Indian theatre. Rishabh points out that more often than not, people who don’t know much about this concept are sceptical to try it out. However, once they make the leap, they are comfortable with it. In Chennai, Rishabh plans to train people from different walks of life. “I want to talk to the non-theatre folk and tell them that improv can be done by anyone regardless of their age, ethnicity, or background. All you need is a common language and a sense of adventure,” he adds.

This will be his first time in the city, but he is quite familiar with the theatre scene here. “I have heard about the theatre community in Chennai. It is robust and artists here are doing some great work,” he says.

How improv helps

● Ability to listen and trust their instincts.

● Get back in touch with their childhood and have fun.

● Ability to talk and build conversations without getting stuck.

● Get spontaneous and adventurous.

● Get comfortable under the spotlight

(Improv Theatre Workshop S01E01 will be conducted on May 13 from 10.30 am onwards at Backyard, Adyar. For details call: 73584 58117)