A warm up for large muscle groups

Anshu Vyas Seetharaman By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In Sanskrit, this translates as the extended wide leg intense stretch. A warm-up involving large muscle groups is a prerequisite for intense stretches to flow smooth without injury. If you are an active person you should be able to attain this posture with ease and grace. Series I to III of this asan were covered in April 2018.

STEPS:

1. First stand in Tadasan (upright mountain pose) now jump with your feet about 2 1/2 to 3 feet apart. Turn your right foot out clockwise 90 degrees to the right and left foot clockwise to 30 degrees as shown. Your right kneecap should face right but your pelvis and chest must face forward.

2. Now inhale and raise your arms to the shoulder level, palms facing down. Look at your right hand as you exhale.

3. Allow your arms to stretch to the sides. Do not bend the knees.

4. Bend to the right so that your right hand touches your right shin, ankle or the floor behind your ankle. Allow your left arm to move up and your left fingers to point to the ceiling. Bring the left upper arm as close to the ear as possible.

5. Finally look up at your left fingers. The chest is open. This pose will give a nice stretch to the left side of your waist and torso and a contraction to the right. Keep your leg muscles taut to hold up the pose. Maintain the pose for a few breathing cycles.

6. Exhale and come up with an inhalation. When coming out of the pose bend your right knee. This helps prevent injury to the knee and back. Switch the feet and repeat on the other side substituting left for right. Realign your feet parallel to each other and step or jump back to the center.

BENEFITS:

This yogasan tones the waist and hip. The lower back, ankles and calves are strengthened. This pose helps cure weakness in the legs by equalizing strength in both legs. This is good for your sides, neck and chest.

AnshuVyas Seetharaman is a fitness and yoga trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru

Email: bodysculpting.yogatherapy@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/bsytbangalore/

You Tube: AnshuVyas Yoga 365