Actor Rajinikanth goes down memory lane at audio launch of Kaala

CHENNAI: The audio of the Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala was launched on Wednesday at a grand function held at YMCA (Nandanam) to much fanfare. The event featured live performances of all nine songs from the album by the respective artists, including Dharavi musical group Dopeadelicz.

Music director Santosh Narayanan said it was his lifelong dream to perform at YMCA. The film’s director, Pa Ranjith, said, “Rajinikanth gave me the space to say what I wanted to. I am thankful to him for trusting me once again after Kabali with a political subject like Kaala.”

Rajinikanth embarked on a trip down memory lane to explain why he started doing films like Kabali and Kaala. “This does not look like an audio launch. It looks more like a success meet, and I think it is so in more ways than one. The last time we had something like this was with Sivaji.

“We couldn’t do it after Enthiran because I fell ill. After that, Kochadaiyaan was a failure, and I decided to only do films with intelligent filmmakers,” he said.

“I loved the story of Linga and it reflected my life’s dream — interlinking all South Indian rivers. But it didn’t do well. I realised then that I have to start doing characters that are appropriate for my age. A 65-year-old can act as a 45-year-old, but not as a 30-year-old opposite a young female lead like Sonakshi Sinha, who is the same age as my daughters.”

It was then that Ranjith approached Rajinikanth. “When he came to narrate, he wasn’t comfortable because he had not finished penning the story. When I asked him to tell it, he said that for me, it was another film, but for him, it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance.”