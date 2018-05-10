AIADMK mouthpiece takes veiled shot at BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘Namadhu Amma’, mouthpiece of ruling AIADMK, on Wednesday took a veiled shot at the BJP-led government at the Centre by criticising the NEET imbroglio due to which students of Tamil Nadu were put to worst hardship a few days ago.

This is the third time in a month the AIADMK mouthpiece takes on the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The poem carried in the newspaper indicated that NEET was an examination which failed to provide a level-playing field for students of all States.

Stating that requests to postpone NEET for Tamil Nadu had not been heeded by the Centre, the poem also brought in how the Centre failed to obey the SC order on forming CMB and in submitting the draft within the deadline, without mentioning it. Making a veiled criticism of the Centre, the poem said “On the NEET issue, the Centre acted in a manner as though disobeying the order of the Supreme Court is their privilege.”

It also ridiculed the CBSE’s decision to fix examination centres for Tamil Nadu students in other States.