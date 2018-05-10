Home Cities Chennai

Beloved ‘Akka’ Pujyasri Mathiol Saraswathy passes away

Pujyasri Mathiol Saraswathy or ‘Amma’ or ‘Akka’ as called by her followers, breathed her last on Wednesday.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pujyasri Mathiol Saraswathy or ‘Amma’ or ‘Akka’ as called by her followers, breathed her last on Wednesday.

She was the founder president of Nandalala Group of Trusts — Sri Nandalala Religious Trust (SNRT), Nandalala Seva Samithi Trust and Nandalala Medical Foundation. SNRT was constituted in Chennai in 1996 to encourage followers to know about every festival and the benefits of pooja that was believed to develop a religious frame of mind. She was actively involved in reaching out to downtrodden sections of society.

The trust provides these marginalised sections with access to education, health care and has focused on child welfare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pujyasri Mathiol Saraswathy Amma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Poetry from the diary of a girl next door

Love to greed in 13 photographs

A warm up for large muscle groups

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona