Beloved ‘Akka’ Pujyasri Mathiol Saraswathy passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pujyasri Mathiol Saraswathy or ‘Amma’ or ‘Akka’ as called by her followers, breathed her last on Wednesday.

She was the founder president of Nandalala Group of Trusts — Sri Nandalala Religious Trust (SNRT), Nandalala Seva Samithi Trust and Nandalala Medical Foundation. SNRT was constituted in Chennai in 1996 to encourage followers to know about every festival and the benefits of pooja that was believed to develop a religious frame of mind. She was actively involved in reaching out to downtrodden sections of society.

The trust provides these marginalised sections with access to education, health care and has focused on child welfare.