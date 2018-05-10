‘Chennai’s local train connectivity is the best’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashok Kumar Ramaiyam is a successful architect, who has been working for the past 16 years with many national and multinational companies. After completing his masters, he aspires to join as a professor in a reputed college. He loves to play badminton with his friends.

What’s your Chennai connect?

My mother tongue and the bond that I share with my family, relatives and friends is my biggest connect with the city. I love the multi-cultural hospitality of people here.

One thing about namma ooru that you fancy?

Beaches and metro/local train journey.

What is unique about the city?

I love the fact that local restaurants here do not charge for the extra curries and side dishes that they provide with idli, chapathi and parotta.

Two stereotypes about the city and the people that make you roll your eyeballs?

We accept expatriates and treat them like God, which is not true. Also, the idea that we conduct public gathering to protect our culture and people.



Where would you take a person, who is new to the city? Why?

I would take them for a trip to Mahabalipuram. The long drive along ECR is sure to give them a good

travel experience.

What would you do to prove that you are a true Chennai vasi?

I will definitely incorporate the Chennai slang while talking. I would also take them for a good south Indian lunch and movie treat.

Two madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

Vannakam sir and Eppudy irrinkinga sir.

A Tamil movie dialogue which describes Chennai?

Namma orru madrasssu nanga thane adddresssu.

One thing from Chennai that you would take to any place you travel.

The cool wind from Marina and Besant Nagar beach.

If you had to draw a comparison between Chennai and any other city...what would it be? Why?

Chennai’s local train connectivity is as good as any city’s metro train services.

What is the craziest thing you have ever wanted to do in the city? And where?

Party at a discotheque and dance on the roads.

If you would like to install another statue at Marina beach, what or who would it be about?

I would love to install Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s statue.

Describe the city in your own words and style!

The most happiest place to live, work, sleep and enjoy life.

(As told to Aswini B)