July 9 launch date for new law colleges in Tiruvallur, Kanchi districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two new law colleges each at Pattarai Perumbudur in Tiruvallur district and at Pudupattinam in Kancheepuram district, which have been created after shifting the Dr Ambedkar Government Law College from the present campus in Esplanade, shall start functioning on July 9, the Madras High Court has ruled.

The Bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and V Parthiban gave the ruling on April 28 last while passing orders on the batch of writ petitions from K Elango and others, challenging the shifting of the law college.

The Bench said the lands had been identified, the work was almost nearing completion and by June 15, the work would be completed.

The Public Works Department (PWD) units in the districts concerned have assured that the colleges will be made ready for occupation before commencement of the next academic year. “It is the duty and obligation of the PWD of the districts concerned to see to it that they stick to the time schedule fixed,” the Bench said.

The Bench also made it clear that there shall not be any conduct of classes at the Dr Ambedkar Government Law College in Esplanade from May 1 onwards except the conduct of examinations. The shifting of the law college is pursuant to the orders of this court. Any attempt to obstruct or hinder the shifting would be a violation of the orders passed by this court. The government is at liberty to fix a date for inauguration of the new colleges before the commencement of the next academic year on July 9. The entire process of shifting should be completed soon so that the college administration will be in a position to commence the classes from that date, as scheduled.

If there is any problem in implementing the court’s order or if there is any hindrance caused by anybody, the DGP and the Police Commissioner and the SPs of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts shall give appropriate police protection and it is their duty to make sure that there is no obstruction caused from any quarters, the bench said. All facilities should be made available on the college campuses. The entry into the colleges should be restricted only to students, administrative staff, teaching staff and legitimate visitors on obtaining appropriate permission and security arrangements should be provided in such a way as found on the IITs, the Bench said.