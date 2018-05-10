Home Cities Chennai

‘Lodge plaints on co-op society polls with panel’

Co-op election commission to hear out aggrieved parties if needed.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation judge of the Madras High Court on Wednesday left it open to the aggrieved persons, including fresh complainants, to submit their applications/grievances/material available with them with respect to the conduct of elections to co-operative societies across the State, to the Cooperative Societies Election Commission without any further delay.

Justice S M Subramanian issued the directive while disposing of a batch of writ petitions alleging various irregularities in the conduct of elections to cooperative societies.

The Cooperative Societies Election Commission, on receipt of such complaints/applications/grievance petitions, should consider the same and offer personal hearings if requested, in a free, fair and transparent manner, the judge said.

The process should be completed and a decision taken within eight weeks thereafter and the election commission will be free to declare the results. After the declaration of results and disposal of grievance petitions, if any party is still aggrieved, he can approach the authorities under Section 90 (1) of TN Co-operative Societies Act, the judge said.

As directed by the court earlier, the election commission secretary appeared before the court. Earlier, petitioners’ counsel listed the irregularities committed during the elections. Additional Advocate-General told the judge that the authorities had acted swiftly on the complaints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court S M Subramanian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Poetry from the diary of a girl next door

Love to greed in 13 photographs

A warm up for large muscle groups

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona