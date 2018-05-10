‘Lodge plaints on co-op society polls with panel’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation judge of the Madras High Court on Wednesday left it open to the aggrieved persons, including fresh complainants, to submit their applications/grievances/material available with them with respect to the conduct of elections to co-operative societies across the State, to the Cooperative Societies Election Commission without any further delay.

Justice S M Subramanian issued the directive while disposing of a batch of writ petitions alleging various irregularities in the conduct of elections to cooperative societies.

The Cooperative Societies Election Commission, on receipt of such complaints/applications/grievance petitions, should consider the same and offer personal hearings if requested, in a free, fair and transparent manner, the judge said.

The process should be completed and a decision taken within eight weeks thereafter and the election commission will be free to declare the results. After the declaration of results and disposal of grievance petitions, if any party is still aggrieved, he can approach the authorities under Section 90 (1) of TN Co-operative Societies Act, the judge said.

As directed by the court earlier, the election commission secretary appeared before the court. Earlier, petitioners’ counsel listed the irregularities committed during the elections. Additional Advocate-General told the judge that the authorities had acted swiftly on the complaints.