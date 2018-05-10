Minister criticises Kaala song

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Perhaps for the first time, the ruling AIADMK has come down heavily on Rajinikanth, by the way of criticising the content of Kaala.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday took a dig at Rajinikanth, who is taking speedy steps to launch his political party soon. “Everyone can’t be an MGR. Rajinikanth is airing certain views ‘out of suddenly dawned wisdom’. He does that only with political motives.”

When asked about a “provocative” song in Kaala, the minister said, “Tamil Nadu remains peaceful, well known for people of all religions living in harmony. Please don’t create confusion in Tamil Nadu, which remains as a haven of peace. If someone does that, the government will take whatever appropriate steps to stop that.”

Stating that cinema was a powerful medium and one should use it for constructive purposes, the minister quoted from songs of MGR’s films. He said that the late matinee idol and leader always used cinema as a tool for propagating social-reform messages, whereas Rajinikanth had no such track record. “Even after 50 years, MGR’s messages are relevant. As such, films like Kaala will not last long.”