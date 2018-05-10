Home Cities Chennai

Minister criticises Kaala song

Perhaps for the first time, the ruling AIADMK has come down heavily on Rajinikanth, by the way of criticising the content of Kaala.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Perhaps for the first time, the ruling AIADMK has come down heavily on Rajinikanth, by the way of criticising the content of Kaala.  

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday took a dig at Rajinikanth, who is taking speedy steps to launch his political party soon.  “Everyone can’t be an MGR. Rajinikanth is airing certain views ‘out of suddenly dawned wisdom’. He does that only with political motives.”

When asked about a “provocative” song in Kaala, the minister said, “Tamil Nadu remains peaceful, well known for people of all religions living in harmony. Please don’t create confusion in Tamil Nadu, which remains as a haven of peace. If someone does that, the government will take whatever appropriate steps to stop that.”

Stating that cinema was a powerful medium and one should use it for constructive purposes, the minister quoted from songs of MGR’s films. He said that the late matinee idol and leader always used cinema as a tool for propagating social-reform messages, whereas Rajinikanth had no such track record. “Even after 50 years, MGR’s messages are relevant. As such, films like Kaala will not last long.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIADMK Rajinikanth Kaala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Poetry from the diary of a girl next door

Love to greed in 13 photographs

A warm up for large muscle groups

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona