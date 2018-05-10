Of eight CMDA projects announced in House in 2011-18, only one finished

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has till now implemented only one of the eight announcements made by the Chief Minister under Rule 110 from 2011-18 even as CMDA sources said the others are in various stages of completion and efforts were on to complete them.

The only project which has been completed pertains to the promotion of solar energy in buildings by making it mandatory as part of development regulations for compliance during the issue of planning permission. While necessary amendments have been issued, it still remains only on paper.

It is learnt that during the last seven years, a total of 32 projects were announced in the Assembly. These include the eight projects announced by the Chief Minister and 24 projects by the Housing Minister.

Of the seven projects announced by the CM which are yet to be completed, the south-bound bus terminus is now expected to come up at Kilambakkam. The project was announced in 2011 to be taken up at 12 acres of land in Velachery. The proposal was later dropped as it was the site for the proposed monorail station. Now after identifying various sites, Kilambakkam has been chosen and officials claim tender will soon be awarded.

The second announcement pertains to Kadambur neighbourhood scheme. The project could not be completed as CMDA planners proposed it on forest land. The project is unfeasible and officials are looking to convert it into an eco park.

The third pertains to construction of a multi-storeyed office complex on the lands belonging to the CMDA at Koyambedu. This was announced during the Budget session of 2014-2015. Till now `36 crore has been spent on the project but it has yet to see the light of the day. The fourth announcement, yet to be implemented, pertains to development of pedestrian subways in the Chennai Metropolitan Area in 2014-15. This includes building of foot overbridges in Alandur and Arumbakkam. It is learnt that the Chennai Metro Rail has promised to implement the project in next eight months while the detailed project report is yet to be prepared for the Arumbakam foot overbridge.

Similarly, the development of airspace over the Velachery MRTS, which was announced in 2013-14, could not be taken up as the MRTS is to be taken over by Metro Rail. Similarly projects such as Chennai Central Square and a container terminal, which has yet to be located in a site, have not been implemented. The problem lies in lack of basic homework by the officials, who, just for the sake of making an announcement, prepare a project haphazardly.

Sources indicate that the CMDA may be an agency for planners, but none of the projects is planned properly, thus reflecting poorly on their qualifications. However, a top official said it may be wrong to say that no work has been carried out for the last seven years.

Large-size projects were taken up and are in various stages of completion, although projects such as neighbourhood scheme, which was dropped, are now being implemented as eco parks. Interestingly, some of the projects such as Kilambakkam bus terminus for south-bound buses are taking shape.

Even the container truck terminal project is being implemented now at seven acres of land in the Sathangadu Iron and Steel Market.

“We are sorting out issues and all projects will be implemented soon,” said the official. Besides the failure to implement projects announced under Rule 110, the agency has yet to implement 12 of the 24 projects announced by the Housing Minister, who is also the chairman of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

Progress Card

❶ Development of New Mofussil

bus terminus for south-bound buses

Date announced: 2011

Status: New site announced at Kilambakkam after seven years. Project yet to be implemented

DPR is under preparation and is expected to be completed by May 2018

Development of 222 acres in Kadambur Village as a self-sustaining neighbourhood (2014-15)

❷ Integrated residential neighbourhood in Kadambur village on July 2014

Status: Project to be abandoned after it was announced on forest land

❸ Office complex at Koyambedu announced in 2014-15

Status: The DPR completed. An amount of `36 crore has been spent till March 2018

❹ Development of pedestrian subways in the Chennai Metropolitan Area announced in 2014-15

Status: Chennai Metro to build the FoB in Alandur in next eight months. Arumbakam FoB still in DPR stage

❺ Development of airspace over Velachery MRTS Station announced in 2013-14

Status: Delayed due to merger of MRTS with Metro

❻ Development of Central Square announced in 2015-16

Status: DPR is still being finalised by Chennai Metro Rail. The CMDA has allocated funds to Metro Rail

❼ Development of Container Truck Terminal announced in 2015

Status: Various sites identified but the project has yet to be implemented. Now the government is looking at a site in the Sathangadu Iron and Steel Market