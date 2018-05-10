Home Cities Chennai

Rajinikanth disappoints fans once again

Superstar keeps droves of fans guessing about political party, says linking of rivers in South India is lifetime goal.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as thousands of fans and members of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) eagerly awaited the official announcement on the launch of his political party, actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday said the time is yet to come for launching a party.

Speaking at the Kaala audio launch function here, Rajinikanth said “What can I do? The date is yet to come (for launching a party). We have a duty. Good times will come for (starting the party),”  he said, indicating that the launch of his political party will likely get postponed.

Admitting that there were huge expectations among fans and supporters centered around his political venture, Rajini said: “With the blessings of god and support of people, good times will be born for Tamil Nadu when the time comes.”

Kaala’s audio-launch function had created widespread buzz among the fans and members of RMM , as about 8,000 passes were issued to the fan clubs.

Stating that he always had an emotional attachment towards water crisis issues, the actor said that linking rivers in South India was his lifetime goal. “I would happily close my eyes the next day after that.”

