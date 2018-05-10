The business of marriage

Thushara Ann Mathew By

CHENNAI: A business that started with just five members, has now flourished to 4,000 members across 140 branches in 20 major cities. Murugavel Janakiraman founded Matrimony.com, when he was just a 26-year-old.

Although, he started his career as a software engineer, he was previously engaged in small businesses like selling corn puffs and raincoats to retailers. It was only in 1997 that he fully ventured into business. In a tete-a-tete, the CEO and founder of Matrimony.com talks about his love for reading, sports and more. Excerpts follow

What are your hobbies?

I love to read, but I have never read a fictional book till date(laughs). All the books I read are related to business and management. However, I enjoy reading Robin Sharma’s books. I also love playing tennis. It is one of my favourite sports. Unfortunately, I don’t get much time to play, but given an opportunity I would definitely love to spend time playing tennis. This is one game that keeps you fit, relaxed and also increases concentration.

How does a typical day in your life look like?

My day starts by 5 am. I dedicate a few hours for workout, yoga and meditation. After my workout, I drop my daughter to school and get to office by around 8.30 am. After I reach home, I love spending time with my family and books. And Sundays are generally dedicated to my family. We either go out for lunch or spend some quality time together. I watch television only during the weekends. Comedy and news are my genre of entertainment.

Are you a travel buff?

Yes, I love to travel. In fact, I keep making travel plans. Either with family or with friends. One trip a year is a must. The best thing about travelling is the experience and happiness that you get even money can’t buy that kind of joy. My wife and I recently went for a 15-day trip to Mount Kailash and Sadguru. It was a beautiful experience. I still have many places in my bucket list including — Maasai Mara, Egypt, Australia, Spain, Italy, etc.

What brings utmost happiness in a person’s life?

Success in business! Also, when you are able to make a difference in others life. By contributing and supporting them, you can always bring inner peace.

A word of advice for young entrepreneurs?

If you want long-term success, you need to be consistent, hardworking and definitely passionate about what you are doing. You should also be able to look at your journey as a learning experience and try and improve at every step. The challenges will be different and hard, but you need to be able to manage it well.