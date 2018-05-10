Home Cities Chennai

The business of marriage

Murugavel Janakiraman gets candid about Matrimony.com and finding the right match.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Thushara Ann Mathew
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A business that started with just five members, has now flourished to 4,000 members across 140 branches in 20 major cities. Murugavel Janakiraman founded Matrimony.com, when he was just a 26-year-old. 

Although, he started his career as a software engineer, he was previously engaged in small businesses like selling corn puffs and raincoats to retailers. It was only in 1997 that he fully ventured into business. In a tete-a-tete, the CEO and founder of Matrimony.com talks about his love for reading, sports and more. Excerpts follow

What are your hobbies?
I love to read, but I have never read a fictional book till date(laughs). All the books I read are related to business and management. However, I enjoy reading Robin Sharma’s books. I also love playing tennis. It is one of my favourite sports. Unfortunately, I don’t get much time to play, but given an opportunity I would definitely love to spend time playing tennis. This is one game that keeps you fit, relaxed and also increases concentration.

How does a typical day in your life look like?
My day starts by 5 am. I dedicate a few hours for workout, yoga and meditation. After my workout, I drop my daughter to school and get to office by around 8.30 am. After I reach home, I love spending time with my family and books. And Sundays are generally dedicated to my family. We either go out for lunch or spend some quality time together. I watch television only during the weekends. Comedy and news are my genre of entertainment.

Are you a travel buff?
Yes, I love to travel. In fact, I keep making travel plans. Either with family or with friends. One trip a year is a must. The best thing about travelling is the experience and happiness that you get even money can’t buy that kind of joy. My wife and I recently went for a 15-day trip to Mount Kailash and Sadguru. It was a beautiful experience. I still have many places in my bucket list including — Maasai Mara, Egypt, Australia, Spain, Italy, etc.

What brings utmost happiness in a person’s life?
Success in business! Also, when you are able to make a difference in others life. By contributing and supporting them, you can always bring inner peace.

A word of advice for young entrepreneurs?
If you want long-term success, you need to be consistent, hardworking and definitely passionate about what you are doing. You should also be able to look at your journey as a learning experience and try and improve at every step. The challenges will be different and hard, but you need to be able to manage it well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
business marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Poetry from the diary of a girl next door

Love to greed in 13 photographs

A warm up for large muscle groups

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona