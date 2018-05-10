Thrice married man kidnaps minor girl, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man, who kidnapped a 17-year-old girl from here allegedly with a motive of marrying her, was arrested and the girl rescued in Tiruchy on Tuesday. The girl, a resident of Secretariat Colony, lived along with her parents.

“A few months ago, Neeran, her distant relative, told her father that he wanted to hire the girl for domestic work in his house in Chennai for a monthly salary of `9,000. Saying that his wife was sick and he had to concentrate on his business, he hired the victim. Neeran used to pick up the girl from her house every morning for work and drop her back home at night. On Monday, Neeran came to pick up the girl and informed her that his wife was sick and was hospitalised,” said the investigation officer.

“Believing him, the girl agreed to visit the hospital. Neeran took her to Tambaram from where he took her under threat to Tiruchy by bus. Neeran, along with the victim, went to his aunt’s house in Tiruchy and informed her (aunt) that he was going to marry the girl and hence eloped with her,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father filed a missing complaint with the Secretariat Colony Police on Monday evening. “On Tuesday, the aunt informed the police who rushed to the spot and rescued the girl,” added the officer.

The Tiruchy Police nabbed the suspect. A Chennai Police team went to Tiruchy and brought the girl back, after arresting Neeran. Investigation revealed that Neeran has married thrice. A case has been registered and further investigation are on.

Man hacked to death by gang in public view

A 34-year-old man was chased and hacked to death with knives by a gang at Arumbakkam on Tuesday. Police suspect the role of Karthick, who was already facing a murder case.

M Dileep, the victim, was said to be riding a motorcycle near his house at NSK Nagar, Aminjikarai, around 5 pm when he was intercepted by an armed group. “Even as he left his bike behind and started running, the gang chased and repeatedly attacked him with knives on the back and head,” said an investigating police officer.

Dileep’s family members said Karthick was having some previous enmity with Dileep since December last when there was a petty quarrel over Dileep teasing Karthick’s 12-year-old nephew.

Police said Karthick came out on bail in April and suspected that he planned to kill Dileep for revenge. As the gang chased and hacked Dileep repeatedly in public view, a few locals raised an alarm, the police said, adding that the gang fled from the spot on motorbikes. Dileep was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police said Dileep sustained four knife injuries on his head and three deep cuts on his back where the knife’s penetration was more severe. “We suspect five or more to be involved in the murder. A special team has been formed. Karthik has a case pending against for the murder of one Yamaha Balaji in 2016,” said a police officer.