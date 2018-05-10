Home Cities Chennai

Work to convert Villivakkam lake into eco-tourism spot inaugurated

Work on developing the Villivakkam lake into an eco-tourist spot commenced on Wednesday, with Minister for Municipal Administration S P Velumani inaugurating the project.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of the Villivakkam lake, which is being developed into a eco-tourism spot at a cost of `16 crore under the Smart City Project | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

The Greater Chennai Corporation is to develop 24.64 acres of the lake that totally spans to 36.50 acres to an eco-tourism site at a total project cost of `16 crore as part of its plans to restore 32 waterbodies under the Smart City Project.

The remaining 11.5 acres of the lake will be used by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to set up a sewage treatment plant.

Speaking at the inauguration, Velumani said, “The Villivakkam lake is an important resource for residents of SIDCO Nagar and restoring the lake will help in increasing groundwater levels in the area.”

The city Corporation has planned to stop sewage inflow along with desilting the waterbody and strengthening the bund using the ‘rip rap’ technique that interlocks large stones to prevent soil erosion on the slopes. The civic body has also proposed landscaping and building a community space, complete with an open air theatre and a skating rink.

Biofilters to mitigate pollution of water, floating wetland system for treating waste water and online sensors to monitor the quality of water are also in the offing.

Features proposed (in sq ft)
Waterspread area: 7,2870.75
Parking: 2,330.24
Open air theatre: 226.25
Entrance plaza: 242.62
Skating rink: 298.27
Aavin parlour: 30.00
Refreshment block: 198
Back entry: 242
Tunnel: 166.48
Maze: 554.29
Infinity walk: 490.69
Kids Play outdoor gym: 833.05
Walkers pathway: 1,6297.70
Landscaping: 5,739.88
Formation of new road along TVS Canal: 5,000
Total: 1,05,520.83

Stopping sewage
The city Corporation has planned to stop sewage inflow along with desilting the waterbody and strengthening the bunds using the ‘rip rap’ technique

