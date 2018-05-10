Work to convert Villivakkam lake into eco-tourism spot inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Work on developing the Villivakkam lake into an eco-tourist spot commenced on Wednesday, with Minister for Municipal Administration S P Velumani inaugurating the project.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is to develop 24.64 acres of the lake that totally spans to 36.50 acres to an eco-tourism site at a total project cost of `16 crore as part of its plans to restore 32 waterbodies under the Smart City Project.

The remaining 11.5 acres of the lake will be used by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to set up a sewage treatment plant.

Speaking at the inauguration, Velumani said, “The Villivakkam lake is an important resource for residents of SIDCO Nagar and restoring the lake will help in increasing groundwater levels in the area.”

The city Corporation has planned to stop sewage inflow along with desilting the waterbody and strengthening the bund using the ‘rip rap’ technique that interlocks large stones to prevent soil erosion on the slopes. The civic body has also proposed landscaping and building a community space, complete with an open air theatre and a skating rink.

Biofilters to mitigate pollution of water, floating wetland system for treating waste water and online sensors to monitor the quality of water are also in the offing.

Features proposed (in sq ft)

Waterspread area: 7,2870.75

Parking: 2,330.24

Open air theatre: 226.25

Entrance plaza: 242.62

Skating rink: 298.27

Aavin parlour: 30.00

Refreshment block: 198

Back entry: 242

Tunnel: 166.48

Maze: 554.29

Infinity walk: 490.69

Kids Play outdoor gym: 833.05

Walkers pathway: 1,6297.70

Landscaping: 5,739.88

Formation of new road along TVS Canal: 5,000

Total: 1,05,520.83

Stopping sewage

