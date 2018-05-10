Home Cities Chennai

Zap that parking problem

Chirag Jain, an engineering graduate from Galgotias University and an MBA from IIT Madras, had been continuously talking about it with his friends for quite some time.

From left: Rasik Pansare (GMP), Chirag Jain (GMP), Mehul Pangtey (Constapark) and Chetan Chauhan (Constapark)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chirag Jain, an engineering graduate from Galgotias University and an MBA from IIT Madras, had been continuously talking about it with his friends for quite some time. At that time he was working with the Carwale.com. He realised the problem can be solved only if the supply of parking lots (the operators) is digitised. This set the idea of 'Get My Parking', a startup, in motion.

Chirag approached Rasik Pansare, who did his MBA from FMS Delhi, and started an experimental pilot at a mall parking in Noida in April 2015. For the next three months, the duo spent countless hours at parking lots to understand the industry and improve the prototype of the mobile app to make the product-market fit. "We spent our personal savings, borrowed money from friends, family and got credit limit from vendors. With dozens of parking lots coming on board within months, we received angel investment of Rs 2.5 crore from The Chennai Angels in January 2016. We have been growing ever since," Rasik said.

He said, "We have had to pivot our strategy and adapt for sake of maximising our impact. Our team has learnt a lot over last three years and we have changed our approach accordingly. Our objective is to be number one parking company globally in terms of parking transactions processed. We are well on track for that. We process two million parking transactions every month and have projects going on in three countries."

According to Raisk, the annual turnover is in eight digits and it is growing fast. "We have 65 full-time employees across Delhi and Bengaluru," he added. "Recently, we acquired a Bengaluru-based competitor called Constapark. This acquisition comes on the heels of Get My Parking’s recent $3 Million Series A Funding. Investors who participated in that round included their existing pre-series A investors, IAN Fund, BEENEXT and others. They have raised $4.5 million in total so far," Rasik said.

He also says smart parking can streamline this entire process. "It makes it a hassle-free experience for both drivers and parking management officials. Sensors embedded in the ground or cameras mounted on light poles or building structures determine parking space availability. This data is relayed to a central cloud platform to create a real-time parking map. Drivers can use this map that the app provides on their mobile phone to find parking. Also, parking control officers can determine areas of violations using the app."

Smart parking is not just about managing parking spaces but also about simplifying transportation. "With the help of Internet of Things (IoT), the app can sync occupancy sensors, light sensors, server and other systems, thus minimising traffic, reducing pollution and maximizing revenue," said Rasik

Rasik said, "Our vision is to make parking a sub-conscious experience. We are doing that by digitising parking globally. And yes, we are on track to achieve it. We are just getting started and at present have over 200 parking locations in Delhi that process two million transactions on-ground. We have three international projects going on and also have a smart parking ecosystem consisting of over 20 companies."

Picture caption:

From left: Rasik Pansare (GMP), Chirag Jain (GMP), Mehul Pangtey (Constapark) and Chetan Chauhan (Constapark)

In a nutshell

Chirag and Rasik raised Rs 2.5 crore from angel investoros along with the money they pooled in from their own sources for Get My Parking

The app functions with the help of IoT or Internet of Things

After acquiring a competitor, the company also raised about $4.5 million in series A funding

Get My Parking has over two million transactions in Delhi alone with 200 parking locations

