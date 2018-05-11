Chennai city traffic police can no longer collect spot fines; only online payment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure transparency and to end corruption, the city traffic police can no longer collect spot fines in cash. All payments have to be made digitally through debit/ credit cards, Paytm or the customised SBI online applications.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A Arun, who addressed presspersons on Thursday, told public not to pay cash to cops for spot fines and asked them to inform higher authorities if such a practice persisted

Payment of fines through debit/ credit cards was launched as a pilot project in July last year. However, a full-fledged digitisation of spot fine collection began on Thursday.

Those who wish to pay the spot fines in the form of cash will have to pay it at the nearest post office or e-seva centre within 48 hours and produce it to the nearest traffic official.

“If payment isn’t made, a summons will be issued to defaulter and failure to still pay the fine will result in the issue of a warrant,” said a senior police officer.

While payment of spot fines through handheld POS machines will be similar to swiping at a restaurant, a few steps have to be followed for payment through online banking and Paytm.

