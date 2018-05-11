High court refuses anticipatory bail plea from S Ve Shekher

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation judge of the Madras High Court on Thursday refused advance bail to actor-turned-politician and BJP functionary S Ve Shekher and wondered why the police were hesitating to arrest him.

Dismissing the anticipatory bail application from Shekher, Justice S Ramathilagam directed the police to proceed with the case in the same way, as done in similar cases.

A case was registered against Shekher recently by the Inspector, Cyber Crime Cell, Central Crime Branch in Vepery, for offences under various sections of the IPC and Section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

In his bail application, Shekher submitted that he had mistakenly forwarded a message he received from Thirumalai Sa without reading the content. Vehemently opposing grant of any relief to Shekher, various women journalists and women organisations, including women lawyers association, had filed petitions to implead them in the case. They argued that the comments allegedly posted by Shekher degraded not only the journalist, but also the entire woman community.

In her strongly worded judgment, the judge observed that when a celebrity like the petitioner forwarded messages like this, the common man would start believing them.

“The posting sent a wrong message to the society at a time when focus was on women empowerment. There cannot be harsher words than these, which portrayed working women as sacrificing their chastity to come up in life. The future of such working women is at stake,” the judge noted.

“Forwarding a message is equivalent to accepting and endorsing it. What is said is important, but who said it is more important in a society because people respect persons for their social status. After seeing these forwarded words from a person who is popular and has lot of connections with mediapersons for long, the public will look at every working woman with a suspicious eye,” the judge regretted.

“The words used are not indirect, but direct. They use abusive, obscene and foul language, which is not expected from a person of this calibre and age, who claims to be literate with lots of credentials and with lots of followers. Instead of being a role model to his followers, the 67-year-old had set a wrong precedent,” the judge said.

“Law is same for everyone and people should not be allowed to lose faith in the judiciary. Mistakes and crimes are not the same. Only children can make a mistake that can be pardoned. If it is done by elderly people, then it becomes an offence. No one has any right to abuse women. If it is done, then it is a violation of women’s rights,” said the judge.

“If sharing bed is the only way to come up in life, then does it include all women who are holding higher posts now?”