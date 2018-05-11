Home Cities Chennai

Madras High Court appoints A-C to oversee cooum river eco-restoration project

A vacation bench of the Madras High Court appointed K Elango as the Advocate-Commissioner (A-C) to verify whether it is okay to implement Integrated Cooum River Eco Restoration Project.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday appointed K Elango as the Advocate-Commissioner (A-C) to verify whether it is okay to implement Integrated Cooum River Eco Restoration Project as a complete package of rehabilitation and resettlement of the encroached families.

Constituting a division bench, Justices V Parthiban and A D Audikesavalu made the appointment while passing further interim orders on a PIL petition from R Leelavathy of Purasawalkam, also secretary of Pennurimai Iyakkam, seeking a directive to the government to rehabilitate slum dwellers of 36 places, including NSK

Nagar, Indira Gandhi Nagar and Pallavan Nagar.The petitioner’s  interim plea is to restrain the authorities from evicting the slum dwellers or clearing the slum or hutments without prior permission of the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Cooum River Eco Restoration Project chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Illicit dip turns deadly as two youths drown in IIT-M lake

Rajinikanth wants 1.25 crore fans before launch of party

High court refuses anticipatory bail plea from S Ve Shekher

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies