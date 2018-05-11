Madras High Court appoints A-C to oversee cooum river eco-restoration project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday appointed K Elango as the Advocate-Commissioner (A-C) to verify whether it is okay to implement Integrated Cooum River Eco Restoration Project as a complete package of rehabilitation and resettlement of the encroached families.

Constituting a division bench, Justices V Parthiban and A D Audikesavalu made the appointment while passing further interim orders on a PIL petition from R Leelavathy of Purasawalkam, also secretary of Pennurimai Iyakkam, seeking a directive to the government to rehabilitate slum dwellers of 36 places, including NSK

Nagar, Indira Gandhi Nagar and Pallavan Nagar.The petitioner’s interim plea is to restrain the authorities from evicting the slum dwellers or clearing the slum or hutments without prior permission of the High Court.