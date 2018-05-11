New LPG autos with fire extinguishers hit the roads

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: Nearly 10 years after the introduction of LPG autorickshaws in Chennai, transport officials have since April started enforcing mandatory safety provisions such as fire extinguisher and two-side doors in ones that have been newly registered.

These compulsory provisions have been prescribed in the Motor Vehicles Act and Gas Cylinder Rules, official sources explained.

Fire extinguishers have been fitted by vehicle dealers as per the Centre’s directive, said regional transport officials.

“A few automobile dealers still sell auto-rickshaws without fire extinguishers. In such cases, we direct auto drivers to fit the fire-fighting device before registration. However, old vehicles will continue to run without the device for some time,” officials said.

In an environmental-friendly move to reduce air pollution, LPG-powered autos were launched in Chennai nine years ago. Though more than 60 per cent of autos plying in the city have migrated to LPG, safety measures prescribed for such autos are being flouted.

Auto dealers in the city say that LPG auto-gas pipes associated with the tank have electronic and mechanical-safety devices installed with them.

“However, in the event of gas leak or any accident, the LPG system may catch fire. So, we deliver the autos after fitting a fire extinguisher and first-aid kits,” explained Shankar, a city-based auto dealer.

The cost of the fire-fighting device is included in the overall cost of the new autos. Though auto drivers have not opposed the move, they are reluctant to keep the device in their vehicles as it will hardly be put to use.

“In the last five years, I have not seen any accident due to blast of an LPG auto gas tank in the city,” said K Jagannathan, an auto driver from Ambattur.

Drivers say that the price of autos has witnessed a spike in the last 11 years. “The price of an auto on road in 2007 used to be `1.20 lakh to `1.25 lakh, while the current price is standing at `1.96 lakh to `1.98 lakh. Auto-rickshaws consume a litre of petrol for 20 to 23 km within the city, while mileage of LPG is 17 to 18 km. LPG consumes more engine oil and increases maintenance cost, “ a driver said.

According to transport-department records, as of 2017 July, about 78,500 auto rickshaws were operating in Chennai, and 65 per cent were running on LPG.

Officials said that they have begun advising drivers to fit the safety device only for newly registered autos.

“After seeing the response from various stakeholders, we will extend the same to autorickshaws registered earlier,” said a senior transport official.