Home Cities Chennai

No more spot fine by city traffic police

In a bid to ensure transparency and to end corruption, the city traffic police can no longer collect spot fines in cash.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure transparency and to end corruption, the city traffic police can no longer collect spot fines in cash. All payments have to be made digitally through debit/ credit cards, Paytm or the customised SBI online applications.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A Arun, who addressed presspersons on Thursday, told public not to pay cash to cops for spot fines and asked them to inform higher authorities if such a practice persisted

Payment of fines through debit/ credit cards was launched as a pilot project in July last year. However, a full-fledged digitisation of spot fine collection began on Thursday.

Those who wish to pay the spot fines in the form of cash will have to pay it at the nearest post office or e-seva centre within 48 hours and produce it to the nearest traffic official.

“If payment isn’t made, a summons will be issued to defaulter and failure to still pay the fine will result in the issue of a warrant,” said a senior police officer.

While payment of spot fines through handheld POS machines will be similar to swiping at a restaurant, a few steps have to be followed for payment through online banking and Paytm.

Payments in cash can also be made at post offices, e-seva centres and respective courts and the receipt is to be produced at nearby traffic official within 48 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
city traffic police spot fines Online payment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Illicit dip turns deadly as two youths drown in IIT-M lake

Rajinikanth wants 1.25 crore fans before launch of party

High court refuses anticipatory bail plea from S Ve Shekher

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies