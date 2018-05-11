Home Cities Chennai

Rajinikanth wants 1.25 crore fans before launch of party

For the first time since he made his political ambitions clear, actor Rajinikanth invited functionaries of his fan clubs to his Poes Garden residence on Thursday and held a two-and-a-half-hour meeting

Published: 11th May 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time since he made his political ambitions clear, actor Rajinikanth invited functionaries of his fan clubs to his Poes Garden residence on Thursday and held a two-and-a-half-hour meeting.

It is learnt that he is aiming for an ambitious 1.25 crore fan-club membership before lauching his party,  and has instructed secretaries of the 32 district units to speed up enrolment.

“He wants 30 members in each of the total 65,000 booth committees in the State. By this, we can get 19 lakh members and at least 50,000 active members. We already have 10,000 functionaries. If each of these 19 lakh members bring five to ten members, we can get around 1.25 crore members.

Such a huge cadre base will help us reach every nook and corner of the State when we launch the party,” said a functionary of Rajini Makkal Mandram who attended the meeting and spoke to Express on condition of anonymity. Both the Dravidian majors, DMK and AIADMK,  are also claiming to have a membership of over a crore.

Rajinikanth enquired with each of the district secretaries about the status of enrolment in the booth committees and urged them to inform him about the ground reality.

“Only a handful of district secretaries said they have appointed members for 50 per cent of the booth committees in their districts. The rest said they could do it only for 30 to 35 per cent of the booth committees,” the functionary said.

While the fans were disappointed with Rajinikanth’s speech on Wednesday, during the audio release of his upcoming movie Kaala, the meeting at his residence was a pleasant surprise for them. “So far, we could post the photo with thalaivar (the leader). Now, thalaivar himself has posted our photos which were taken at the end of the meeting in his Twitter handle,” said a functionary. Rajini’s tweet said that it was a “constructive meeting”.

The fan club functionaries also denied that the actor was planning to hold any State-level conference at Coimbatore. The information was just a rumour, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajinikanth Poes Garden politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Illicit dip turns deadly as two youths drown in IIT-M lake

High court refuses anticipatory bail plea from S Ve Shekher

Veteran actor R Neelakantan passes away

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies