Home Cities Chennai

A dialogue in words and drawings

Respiring Ruin by Nikitha Sathi and Pragadish Kirubakaran trace human emotions. The book of poems has illustrations to go with it, making it a simple read.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Human emotions are a beautiful conundrum which we ever-evolving Homo Sapiens have learnt to embrace gracefully. Two young authors, Nikitha Sathi and Pragadish Kirubakaran, have traced this path – an array of human phenomenology — through their recently launched book ‘Respiring Ruin’, a collection of poems that both, examine and convey the nature of our existence unabashedly. “A significant part of the poems are based on our personal interactions, significant events, and people we have encountered. Not all of it is from a fictional point,” shares Nikitha Sathi, psychologist.

It was while pursuing a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology in Bengaluru that Nikitha became acquainted with Pragadish. Narrating how things took a turn from then on, leading to the launch of her debut book two years later, she recalls, “He was working there while, I was doing my masters. We happened to meet each other and discovered that we had a lot of common interests.” But what connected them was their passion for writing poetry. “When we realised that we enjoyed poetry and writing it, we decided to work on something together. That’s how the idea for a book came about,” she shares. The duo began working on the book in 2016.

It follows dialogue poetry, a form where people explore not just their own but each others' thoughts. “We didn’t want to stick to the usual title-poem caricature and we couldn’t find many books which were made out of the dialogue poetry format. Since we were from the opposite gender, the ‘He-She’ narrative fell in place,” explains Nikitha who has also sketched the illustrations for the book. “The illustrations were Pragadish’s idea,” she quickly adds and Pragadish says, “Poetry has a very niche audience and we wanted to make it comprehensible to more people. So, the illustrations are more of a visual aid. You can see the illustrations and then read the poem or vice-versa, either way, you will understand the poems.”

As we flip through the 113-page book, gripping, thoughtful, and abstract illustrations for the 114 poems (57 each), ensure that we are treated both literarily and visually. “The illustrations took me more time than it did for the poems,” she quips.

The title for the collection of poems is quite whimsical. The words mean breathe, recover, and hope. The core idea behind it, Nikitha says, is to shed light on the forms of relationship between people and nature, how we live life without paying much attention to the simple joys and little pleasures of life. The title has a dramatic back story too! “Three to four years before Pragadish and I met, I had written the words 'respiring ruin' as part of a poem. Later, once we were acquainted, he shared a piece he had written on his blog. It had the exact same words! It was an ‘Aha’ moment for us. Those words are not very common and that’s when we knew what the title was going to be,” she smiles.

Ask them if there were any poetry battles during the course, and pat comes the reply from Nikitha. “Well, it wasn’t really a battle but, there was an instance when he combined two of my poems into one and gave a single response for it. I felt personally attacked when he tampered with my work and I asked him to not do it again,” she laughs while he shares that he sometimes felt challenged by her poetry, leading to a friendly face-off. “There was a point when it became all about delivering the best responses for her poetry. It wasn’t a conscious move. But, she figured it out and told me that this wasn’t the point of the book. And then we focused on the actual purpose,” says Pragadish who has two books to his credit.

“His prior experience in writing and publishing helped us sail smoothly through the journey. The whole process has been extremely pleasant and I feel quite thrilled to see the poetry which is usually in my mind, embodied in a hardbound book,” she enthuses. The duo also plan to come out with a second volume of the book. “Though it’s too soon for us to talk about it, we would love to work on a second book, with a similar structure,” adds Pragadish.

(Respiring Ruin is available on Amazon.in at `200)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Respiring Ruin Books Clinical Psychology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Melody in a box

Second to none

Lessons in motherhood

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood