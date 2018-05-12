Architect and Interior Expo 2018: One destination for all your home designing needs

Sayantika Bhowal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Architect and Interior Expo 2018 by Big 3 Exhibition is a one-stop destination for all designer items for your dream pad. It was inaugurated on Friday and will be on till Sunday (May 13). The 120 stalls offer solutions from floorings and art decors to landscape garden. “I wanted to organise an expo through which both my clients (stall owners) and visitors (architect and interior designers) benefit. We have new stalls every year to break the monotony,” said J Sathish, organiser.

With an innovative twist in products, the stalls manage to surprise everyone with their variety. “It is one of the biggest platforms to showcase our products. A lot of architects and designers liked our CAAD printers and home theatre projectors,” said Divakar of Epson. They also have a range of 3D and home printers.

The exhibition also has a huge collection of wallpapers, customised doors, and glass cabinets.

“We customise wallpapers and match it with curtains, pillow covers, and bedspreads. We have more than 3,000 designs on our online store,” said Viral Thakkar, from idecorwalla.com. “It’s our third year with Big 3 Exhibitors. We are expecting a footfall of 3,500 to 4,000 visitors,” he added. Opposite to this stall is Augustin Wood Works, which specialises in customised doors. “We have over 1,000 designs for doors. Most of our collection is made from teakwood exported from Africa,” said Jesu Maria Antony. The prices for these doors start at `6,000 and the panels start at `2,600.

Spread over 3,000 square feet, the exhibition had a wide range of home décor products like lights, artwork, and craft items to name a few. There were also stalls for pipes and elevators for commercial use. “We are showcasing pipes of different shapes and sizes for both agricultural and civic purposes. All our pipes are energy efficient and voltage insulated. Thus it will make farming a cost-effective process,” said Velmurugan, CRI Pipes. M Mohamed Niyaz of Grace Elevators said, “We are exhibiting elevator decorating panels made of stainless steel. The designs can be customised.”

(inputs from Akshaya Motcham)