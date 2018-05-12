Charge sheets filed against wife Nalini Chidambaramson and son Karti Chidambaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four charge sheets were filed by the Income Tax (I-T) department on Friday against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram’s wife Nalini, son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidhi for allegedly not disclosing their assets abroad.

The charge sheets were filed before a special court in Chennai under Section 50 of the ‘Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.’ The income tax department booked Karti under the Act last year when it discovered that assets created by him abroad were in alleged violation of law. The department had recently issued notices to Karti and his family members in the case which he had challenged before the Madras High Court.

The charges are for allegedly not disclosing, either partly or fully, immovable assets like the one at Cambridge in the UK worth `5.37 crore.

Karti, however, refused to join the probe and claimed that he had already submitted the details of the assets and related transactions undertaken last year to another tax authority. The writ petition was later quashed by the high court. Officials said the charge sheet has been filed as the investigation of the case had reached its “logical conclusion” and thus it could be presented before the court.