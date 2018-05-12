College students wielding weapons attack fellow students at Anna Square bus stop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another shocking incident in full view of the public, a trio attacked two students of Presidency College who were waiting for the bus near Anna Square on Friday afternoon. According to police, three youngsters riding a bike on Kamarajar Salai without helmets used knives and sickles to attack the students around 3.15 pm.

The injured were identified as K Suresh Kumar (21) of Tondiarpet, studying second-year political science and P Manikandan (19) of Manali, who was a second year B Com student.

“The victims were sitting at the bus bay outside Ezhilagam when the trio arrived on a bike and attacked the duo with sickles and knives. In this attack, the two students sustained injuries on their neck and hands,” said a police officer.

The trio escaped before onlookers could respond or catch them. The victims were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where doctors said their condition was stable, a police officer said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the attackers, also in their teens, were some college students, according to the officer. Police suspect that the attack was associated with a “love affair” or personal vengeance against the victims.

Anna Square police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the suspects and launched a hunt for them. Police said that they will collect CCTV camera footage from nearby traffic signals to trace the suspects.

In similar incidents, a group of college students got off a suburban train carrying sharp knives at Pattaravakkam railway station on January 30 much to the shock of passengers. The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a Pachaiyappa’s College student and launched a hunt for a few more for carrying knives in the train, chasing students from Presidency College and causing panic at the station.

On October 10 last year, four college students were arrested on a charge of brandishing lethal weapons in a train creating panic among people.

On October 10, social media carried a video, shot a few days earlier, of some youth brandishing knives and billhooks in a train.

A 22-year-old man who was attacked by a five-member gang near his house at Vyasarpadi on January 5 2016, died at Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. He was a second-year B Sc student of Presidency College.

