Lessons in motherhood

STRAP: Whether a nuclear or a joint family, the sole protector and nurturer of the house is the mother. Going by the famous Jewish saying 'What the daughter does, the mother did,' Vaishali Vijaykumar speaks to mothers from two four-generation families, and discovers how their role has evolved over the years

CHENNAI: Those were mostly the days of joint families. Bagialakshmi, the second daughter of one such family, grew up with four sisters. She lost her mother at the age of three. Along with her four sisters, she was brought up solely by their father's sister. "I don't remember my mother's face. My father was busy with his theatre business. If not for our athai (paternal aunt), we wouldn't have come this far in life. She embraced all of us equally and loved us selflessly.

I don't know if we would've received the same from our own mother if she was alive," shares the homemaker. Bagialakshmi and her sisters were taught stitching during vacations. They learned the values of sharing and adjusting with each other. "She visualised us as her princesses. Our athai designed our clothes and decided the jewellery for our weddings. Some of our kids were also blessed to be raised by her," says Bagialakshmi, who could not complete her SSLC. She was married at the age of 15 due to family circumstances.

Bagialakshmi's daughters didn't suffer the same fate. The elder one Rathna Mala is an ophthalmologist, and Uma Mahesh is a Charted Accountant. "Thinking about this as a profession back then was a dream to many women. I must consider myself lucky to be brought up by progressive parents for that time period. They gave us the best education," shares Uma. When their mother was busy in the kitchen, their engineer father would braid their long hair, polish canvas shoes, and take care of their needs. "Discipline was the most important. We were pampered with education to the maximum. Half our vacations were spent on Shakespeare poems and math calculations. Although luxury was not an option our father made sure that he took us for a good film, dined at a five-star hotel and visited cricket stadium once in a while," shares Uma reminiscing her childhood days. Extravaganza was not an option, everything was budgeted for, and that's how they learned the habit of maintaining a piggy bank. "Having two girls in a household was considered a burden, but my father would say 'I have two daughters and they are my sons," Uma shares.

In Bagialakshmi's family, it was mandatory to wind up work by 9 pm and watch their favourite programme together on the television after dinner. There were no restrictions on what to wear. They were not refrained from speaking to boys, which was frowned upon by most of the families back then. They'd call their friends home and laugh over extended lunch sessions.

"Whatever I am today is because of my parents who stood by me throughout. We were a nuclear family and we were there for each other. I am happy to have learned some good values and passed it on to my daughter," shares daughter Uma. Now her grown-up daughter Archana is another mother to her. "She wants me to groom and be up to date. She makes a Skype call to me before every function to make sure I look the best and different," Uma laughs.

Uma believes that kids with working mothers tend to be more active and involved in household chores. "My daughter Archana knew the basics of how to make rasam, omelette, and rice. She would manage most of the days with just that. I've told my daughter that the beauty of the household lies in the hands of the lady of the house," Uma tells us.

Carrying the legacy forward, Archana, a software professional in the United States, is already prepping up to give the best to her 14-month-old daughter Nainika. "My parents trusted me completely, loved me selflessly and gave me the freedom and the best of what I could ask for. Despite my frivolous activities I always felt safe to come clean with my parents. There would be repercussions of course, but I felt secure. Now I really understand the importance of the habits they cultivated in me," she shares. Archana was not allowed to take her phone to college or spend lavishly. But the practice of bringing friends home for lunch was one thing that continued. "The way my mother raised me was all through practical experience. But I am reading up on parenting books to keep myself updated for the next generation. Thinking about which makes me wonder how mothers did it so well in those days?" laughs Archana. She believes that irrespective of whether the child is brought up in a western or Indian atmosphere, it depends on how the parents nurture them. "My little one is a mischief maker unlike how I was. Now I realise the pain and pleasure of motherhood," says Archana.

"My mother is my hero, I pay my gratitude everyday to that strong woman"

From struggling to complete her SSLC to mastering over five languages, S R Bhooshanam, one of the six children in Sundaravalli's family, has come a long way. "My brothers had to learn whatever they could from different jobs and earn for the family. I studied in a Tamil medium school and was determined to complete my SSLC in 1956. However, they got me married when I was 19, which was considered old for that time period," laughs Bhooshanam. After marriage, she moved to Mumbai where she was an active member of the ladies club, learnt Hindi and Marathi and cooking. She went on to learn shorthand. Now she is a mother to two sons and three daughters. "Joint families are one of the most beautiful blessings. Somebody will always be there for you. I've taught my children to live harmoniously with their cousins and siblings, and be there for each other during difficult phases," shares Bhooshanam, who has also raised her grandchildren to support her working children.

Bhooshanam's routine morning walks, stitching and cooking keep her occupied through the day. "My mother did all that she could even with the limited resources. We grew up with the little we had and tirelessly worked for the growth of our family. Nobody was there to teach, we had to learn it all by ourselves," she shares.

Bhooshanam is a woman of principles. She believes in balancing the traditional and contemporary. She raised her children with education and high moral values. "We all sat together, screamed and studied so that our mother could hear from the kitchen while preparing the day's meal using kerosene stove. Luxury was beyond dreams and my father's salary was just right for running the family. If even one of us were naughty, we would get it from our mother. She was so disciplined, and education was everything to her," shares Arulmozhi, who holds a very senior position in a pharmaceutical company. Their house was like a nest and the mother was the safe guarder. "My mother was never hesitant to invest so much for my studies. I am a three-degree holder and even after marriage, I learned shorthand. I took a vow when I was studying that my children would study only in a convent. It happened," shares Arulmozhi.

Although she had the money to spend, she ensured that her daughters got admissions only based on merit. Arulmozhi reveres and admires her mother for managing the family so efficiently with the little money they had. There was no technology or Internet to help the process. " My mother taught me to save and that has helped me the most to date. She raised both my daughters only because I could pursue my career ambitiously. I haven't done even half of what my mother had done for me. Now all of us have excelled in our careers and pay our gratitude to that strong woman," she shares.

Arulmozhi has two daughters — her elder daughter Ashwini is an engineer and her younger one Chandini is an architect.

Like her mother who gave her all the freedom and education, Ashwini wants her two-year-old child Adhvithi to have a balance of discipline and pampering. "She can live her life independently. But as a mother, wherever I have to be strict I will be. That's one thing I observed in foreign countries as well. Even when a kid cries or behaves cranky, the parents deal with it very calmly without creating a scene out of it," says Ashwini who believes that reading up on parenting books helps. "Kids are also very smart these days. They are quite attentive to things happening around them and it quite often reflects in their facial expressions. I tell my parents to not get Adhu everything she wants. She might cry for sometime but will get used to it," says Ashwini who has big dreams for her child.