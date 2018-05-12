Home Cities Chennai

Nightingale Home Health Services launches its first branch in the city

Nightingale Home Health Services, a Medwell Ventures company, has established its first branch in the city in Adyar.

They have established specialised protocols for management of patients |Photo:Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

CHENNAI: Nightingale Home Health Services, a Medwell Ventures company, has established its first branch in the city in Adyar. Having started in 2014, they have over 16 branches across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. "Chronic diseases are key healthcare issues in Chennai with a high re-hospitalisation rate.

We have a well qualified clinical, para-clinical and professional management team. Our Adyar branch will cover 3.2-2.5 million people and subsequent branches will come up in other parts," shares Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Nightingales. With more than 60 per cent of hospital beds in central Chennai, they see post hospitalisation as an integral offering.

Nightingales provides over 25,000 home health services in a month across its spectrum of care plans, and currently has more than 500 stroke patients under its care delivery. "India is going through a transformation in its healthcare delivery ecosystem. Specialty-led home healthcare services with a focus on chronic diseases will play a key role in this transformation. Heart diseases, COPD, strokes, cancers, and diabetes are 60 per cent cause of mortality in the country. Non-communicable diseases scale to become chronic diseases and currently, account for 40 per cent of all hospital stays and 35 per cent of OPD visits. Our model of home healthcare through Nightingales aims to reduce recurrent hospitalisation of patients with chronic diseases by devising personalised care plans for their management at home," says Vishal Bali, co-founder and chairman of Medwell Ventures.

So far Nightingales has established specialised protocols for management of patients with strokes, COPD, congestive heart failure, diabetic wounds and musculoskeletal issues at their home. "If a person has stroke, we have a whole team attending to all kinds of needs. A physiotherapist, speech therapist, nurses and a set of doctors would be there. However, dialysis at home might take some more time. The technology necessary for it is very expensive but it is possible to include that in future," shares Vishal.

"We're trying to bring technology and healthcare together. Devices are planned based on the necessities of the state. Different diseases tend to dominate different cities and these are influenced by a multitude of factors," says Vishal. The selected team of people with interest is given training thereby providing job opportunities. In an effort to provide convenience to patients through a multi-disciplinary team, they have tied up with insurers and hospitals. "We've so far expanded our presence only in big cities. It is mainly because the concept of family physicians continue to exist in tier two and three cities," says Vishal further adding that they have plans of expanding abroad. Their next branch will be in New Delhi.

