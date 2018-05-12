Home Cities Chennai

‘Was not brave, but people around me made me one’

P Lavanya was assaulted in the dead of the night exactly three months ago, but has come a long way to start life afresh.

Commissioner of Police A K Viswanathan during a press meet in city, with Lavanya, the techie who was attacked by miscreants after robbing her valuables recently | P Jawahar

CHENNAI: She was assaulted in the dead of the night exactly three months ago, but has come a long way to start life afresh. Software engineer P Lavanya (30) met City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan on Friday and thanked the police for offering immediate help in rushing her to a hospital after she was assaulted and robbed while riding her bike near Pallikaranai on February 12.

“I was unable to see my own face for at least 10 days after the incident. It still remains a nightmare for me. I am happy for people who prayed for me. Inspector Sivakumar has become my own brother,” she told reporters after meeting the police commissioner.

An IT professional hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Lavanya was grievously assaulted, dragged off the road to a deserted place and robbed of her gold chain, mobile phone and scooter on the city’s outskirts. A few passersby spotted her lying unconscious along the Thalambur-Perumbakkam Road around 1 am and alerted police. She had a cut injury on her face - likely to be inflicted by an iron rod or knife -- and had to undergo a surgery.

Later, three persons were arrested in connection with the incident.“I am not a brave woman. People around me made me strong,” she said.

“Soon after the incident, many people inquired me if I was sexually assaulted. But nothing of that sort happened to me and I am happy to start a fresh life,” she said. Lavanya recently got engaged to businessman Ravichandra Reddy.

