Drunk man creates ruckus near Marina Beach

A 28-year-old man allegedly under the influence of alcohol tried to place a child on his shoulder, claiming it to be his child.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man hailing from Dharmapuri, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was nabbed by residents living in the service lane off Marina Beach on Saturday, when he tried to place a child on his shoulder, claiming it to be his child.

When this happened, the girl’s seven-year-old brother screamed for help. Hearing this, the parents, who were waiting to buy food from a mobile-eatery on the service lane near Kannagi Statue around 2.30pm cried for help. People gathered in no time and chased down the man and rescued the child, which was wailing.

Upon being informed, a police team from Marina police station rushed to the spot and nabbed the man. He was identified as K Velu, a native of Athanoor in Dharmapuri district. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he had been working at a tea shop at Mandaveli for the past few years.

