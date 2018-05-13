NGO writes to PM Narendra Modi, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on NEET errors, seeks grace mark for students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tech4All, a non-profit organisation, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking a solution to students who attempted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil this year. The NGO identified over 60 errors in 49 questions. Totally, there were 180 questions.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, NGO founder G B Ram Prakash said no Tamil student would be able to clear the exam because of the errors. He said as sign of protest, members of his NGO and he would not pay any GST until the Prime Minister responded to his letters.

“A total of 24,500 students have been affected due to the errors in question paper. Innocent students cannot be penalised for government’s fault,” he said, adding that all students who took the test in Tamil must be given 196 grace marks to compensate for the errors.

Tech4All is an organisation that provides technology-based solution for common man’s problems.

The members of the NGO had launched an online virtual NEET crash course for students below poverty line.

“There is no standardisation of technical words and the words that were in the test paper were not found in their textbooks. There is no NCERT textbook in Tamil. Long term solutions should concentrate on this problem,” he said.

Prakash claimed individual students do not have the capacity to legally fight this case. “We will approach this issue legally, but we also want our leaders to directly find remedies for issues that affect so many children,” he said. He met with members of opposition parties in the State seeking solidarity.

CPM knocks on PMO door for early assent to NEET Bills

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to forward the two Bills sent for Presidential assent to his office immediately, the CPM State Committee on Saturday said the Bills seeking NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu students had been pending with the Centre for the past 15 months.

In a representation to Modi, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan explained how NEET would not suit the students of Tamil Nadu and quoted legal aspects in this regard.

Pointing out the provisions of the Constitution giving the right to the State legislature to make laws to safeguard the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu, he said, “We request the Centre to immediately forward the two Acts – the Tamil Nadu Admission to MBBS and BDS Courses Act, 2017, and Tamil Nadu Admission to Postgraduate Courses in Medicine and Dentistry Act, 2017 – to the President and ensure that he gives his assent at the earliest.”