Home Cities Chennai

No stay on Employees Provident Fund Organisation recovery proceedings against Gammon India

The Madras High Court has refused to stay the recovery proceedings of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation against Gammon India Ltd, which is handling Metro Rail project.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to stay the recovery proceedings of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) against Gammon India Ltd, which is handling Metro Rail project.
Constitutional courts cannot usurp the powers of the competent authorities in the absence of any legally acceptable reason, Justice S M Subramaniam said recently.

The judge was disposing of a writ petition from Gammon, challenging the summons issued by the Regional Commissioner, EPF, Chennai, dated March 11, 2015. The issue pertains to payment of contribution towards the EPF by the company for all its eligible employees. It claimed that it was regularly remitting its contribution in respect of all its eligible employees.

In term of EPF scheme, the contribution was liable to be paid only on the basic pay, dearness allowance, cash value of food concessions and retaining allowances, if any. However, the EPFO demanded that the contribution should be based on all the allowances paid by the company, including conveyance, stipend, LTA, medical, dress reimbursement, cold room shift allowance, attendance incentive and meal allowances among others. The matter went to the Supreme Court, which passed interim orders saying that the PF commissioner may proceed to make the assessment but not to raise any demand. Subsequently, the commissioner issued impugned summons directing appearance of Gammon representatives for enquiry.
Aggrieved, the company challenged the summons in the High Court.

When the petition came up for hearing on May 3, after three years, the judge noted that what was challenged in the petition was only the summons issued to the company to appear for an enquiry. It is the duty mandatory on the part of the petitioner company to appear before the authorities and defend its case in accordance with the procedures as contemplated under the Act and Rules. Contrarily, they have moved this petition challenging the very notice issued by the competent authorities and therefore, the writ petition is not maintainable, the judge said and dismissed it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Employees Provident Fund Organisation EPFO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
BSNL-Reuters

SMSes rescue Chennai woman from sexual assault

Auto driver held for bid to kidnap student

‘Government right in cancelling Teachers Recruitment Board lecturer recruitment’

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate