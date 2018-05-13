Rhapsody raises funds, cheers cancer survivors

Akshaya Motcham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thenmozhi memorial trust, recently hosted their fifth edition of their cultural extravaganza, Rhapsody. This was the first cultural fest in Chennai conducted for raising funds for the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients. Inaugurated through video conference by Balaji Mohan, the brand ambassador of the trust, the event saw people from various backgrounds showcase their talents.

Ten cancer survivors took a proud ramp-walk with Soundarya, of Vijay TV's Super Singer fame. Their smiles radiated of confidence. “Cancer shattered my life, but I survived and I conquered it. All credits to my family without whom this wouldn't have been possible,” says Bhuvaneshwari, a 51-year-old breast cancer survivor.

The event also saw a heart-touching mime performance put up by G-mime studio students. Stand-up comedian Jagan took to the stage for a musical comedy show that had the audience in splits. His set combined both humour and insightful thoughts about the current scenario in Tamil Nadu, covering topics from fashion to politics. The mimicry performance by Vijay TV 'Kalakka povathu yaaru' fame, Naveen was just as entertaining. There were also stunning performances by 06 crew and Humanoides dance team, followed by a Soundarya's melodious renditions of songs by AR Rahman and Ilayaraja. It was an all-round entertaining evening.

The trust was founded in 2013 by Arun Kumar. He was inspired to start the trust when he lost his mother, Thenmozhi, to cancer. He vowed to reach out and help other people in the society who suffered from the disease. The trust essentially helps the underprivileged with diagnosis costs, and also provide them with basic amenities like food, toiletries and hospices. Arun Kumar has also introduced initiatives for mobile breast cancer screening with mammography facilities in rural villages. With various projects for underprivileged kids in hand, Kumar is fuelled with an ambition ambitious when it comes to reaching out the needy and poor.