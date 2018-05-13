SMSes rescue Chennai woman from sexual assault

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forget diamonds, Marilyn Monroe, it is the mobile phone that may actually be a girl’s best friend. At least, that was the case for the 19-year-old lab assistant in Chennai who thwarted her employer’s attempt to sexually assault her by sending off SMSes to friends and relatives, who quickly reached the spot and rescued her.

The incident took place at Zam Bazaar in Chennai on Friday night. The woman was at work at the clinic run by her employer, 42-year-old Mohammed Ali, at 9.30pm. The shutter of the clinic was half-shut when Ali allegedly asked the woman to massage his hands and legs.

“Then he fully closed the shutter and tried to misbehave with the complainant. She resisted him and finally managed to send out text messages from her phone to her friends and relatives in Chennai,” said a police official.

Police sources said that her friends and relatives managed to reach the spot quickly and started banging on the clinic’s shutter.

“As Ali did not open the shutter, they finally broke it open and rescued the woman,” the police said.

Ali was subsequently taken to the Zam Bazaar police station. On Saturday, after the woman’s family arrived, a police complaint was filed and Ali was arrested.