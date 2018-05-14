Semmozhi Poonga pond in distress

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The extensive green cover in Semmozhi Poonga on Cathedral Road offers ample shade from the blistering heat of city summer. However, it seems all is not well with this recreational oasis in the heart of the city, frequented by families and couples.

The pond, a major crowd puller for the park, is a pathetic sight. The little water that is left in it is covered with algal growth and fallen leaves.

“It looks good only after rains,” said Sridhar, a student, emphasising the park authorities are responsible to ensure it stays clean through the year as both entry and parking fee are collected without fail.

The Semmozhi Poonga, launched under the aegis of the TN Horticulture Development Agency in 2010, is one of the few paid parks in the city that charges `15 for entry and `15 for availing the parking facility.

The park management claimed their efforts to clean the pond during the summer have been futile. “Leaves keep falling and a lot of labour is wasted in trying to clean it,” said a park official.