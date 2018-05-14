Home Cities Chennai

Thief bites off piece of constable’s finger, tries to flee, foiled

It isn’t easy being a cop. Ask constable S Karthik who is reportedly missing a piece of his finger after a tussle with a thief took an unexpected turn on Sunday.

Published: 14th May 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It isn’t easy being a cop. Ask constable S Karthik who is reportedly missing a piece of his finger after a tussle with a thief took an unexpected turn on Sunday. According to police, it all started when 24-year-old M Iyyappan, of Pallavaram, allegedly snatched the bag of Kolathur resident N Jagadeesh as the latter was waiting for a cab outside the Chennai Metropolitan Bus Terminus in Koyembedu at close to 4.30pm on Sunday.

“People nearby chased him and constable S Karthick, who was at the spot, caught him. While Karthik was taking him to the CMBT police station, the suspect freed himself and bit a finger on his right hand,” said a police officer. Iyyappan reportedly spit out the portion of finger he had bitten off. “He tried to flee, but was caught by members of public and handed over to police,” the officer said. Karthick was taken to an Anna Nagar hospital where efforts were on to re-attach the bitten off portion to the rest of the finger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Treat Chennai sewage right

Internal plaints panel still out of sight in many colleges

How long does youth last? 36 years, rules Rajini

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'